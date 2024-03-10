Athena Investment Management Acquires 2,605 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.68. 4,776,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,542. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

