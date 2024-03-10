ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.02

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.02 and traded as high as C$38.28. ATCO shares last traded at C$38.11, with a volume of 162,082 shares traded.

ACO.X has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

