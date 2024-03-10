Astar Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Astar has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $895.99 million and $34.61 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,399,710,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,591,984,384 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

