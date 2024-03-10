AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2024

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 2.0 %

ASTS stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.