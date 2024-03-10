AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

ASTS stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

