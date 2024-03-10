Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia National Bank boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 184,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,420. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

