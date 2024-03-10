Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.86. 793,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,116. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $180.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

