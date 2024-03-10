Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FITB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 4,369,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

