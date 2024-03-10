Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. TNF LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FALN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. 261,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,074. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

