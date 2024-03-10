Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 958.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,884 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,105. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

