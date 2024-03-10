Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $175,000 Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,273,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 766,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,549,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 695,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,031,000.

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.92. 4,857,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,351. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

