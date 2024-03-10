Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,587.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ISCG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

