Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned approximately 8.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,708,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 162,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,400,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

PHDG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,179. The stock has a market cap of $186.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $36.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

