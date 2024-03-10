Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.90. The stock had a trading volume of 751,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,382. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $337.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.94 and its 200 day moving average is $293.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

