Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Buys 1,510 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.10. 3,489,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

