Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Acquires 6,441 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 179,690 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,434. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

