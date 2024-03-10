Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Acquires 5,982 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.0% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,163,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.84. 891,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,443. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

