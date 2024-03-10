Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 43.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $206.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

