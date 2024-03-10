ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

ASGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ASGN to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASGN to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 38.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 19.5% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. ASGN has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

