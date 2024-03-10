argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $50,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.80. 195,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.75. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

