Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.24 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $121.68 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00060481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00020395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

