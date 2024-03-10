Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $184.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.67. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.18 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 22.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total value of $2,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total value of $2,762,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,606 shares of company stock valued at $19,347,666 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

