Analyzing Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 5 6 0 2.55 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork currently has a consensus target price of $16.55, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Upwork has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Upwork and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork 6.80% 14.21% 4.87% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $689.14 million 2.58 $46.89 million $0.07 184.74 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $19.39 million 0.28 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Summary

Upwork beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

