Analyzing Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) & The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 9.88% 9.24% 1.08% The PNC Financial Services Group 17.50% 12.27% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 2 12 4 0 2.11 The PNC Financial Services Group 3 5 6 0 2.21

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capital One Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus price target of $129.42, indicating a potential downside of 5.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $146.59, indicating a potential downside of 2.49%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Capital One Financial pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $49.48 billion 1.05 $4.89 billion $11.95 11.48 The PNC Financial Services Group $31.88 billion 1.88 $5.58 billion $12.79 11.75

The PNC Financial Services Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital One Financial. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Capital One Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

