Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $34.75

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

