Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $105.40

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.