American Vanguard (AVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AVD opened at $10.83 on Friday. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.36 million, a P/E ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Vanguard by 477.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

