American Trust Takes $216,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,637 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.