American Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

American Trust lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,300.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $650.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,069.53.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

