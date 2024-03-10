American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Down 9.8 %

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Public Education by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.