Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ambarella by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,347 shares of company stock valued at $714,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

