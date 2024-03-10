ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Holdings Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

SDOG stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

