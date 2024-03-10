AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMCU) Shares Down 0.6%

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of AlphaTime Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in AlphaTime Acquisition by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,129,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.