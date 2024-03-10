Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,740 ($22.08) and last traded at GBX 1,720 ($21.83). 29,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 146,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,715 ($21.77).

The stock has a market cap of £741.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,237.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,689.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,766.84.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

