Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $677.02 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,306 shares of company stock worth $2,036,789. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.