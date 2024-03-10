Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,924 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.25% of Ally Financial worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $6,675,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,309,000 after acquiring an additional 795,754 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,336,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

