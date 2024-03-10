Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) vs. Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Financial Analysis

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allogene Therapeutics and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.72, indicating a potential upside of 141.87%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 146.88%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -178,954.28% -54.03% -43.69% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -62.76% -54.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Tenaya Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $240,000.00 3,688.14 -$332.63 million ($2.24) -2.35 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($1.88) -3.40

Tenaya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO- 316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of immune checkpoint inhibitor; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates; and a strategic partnership with Foresight Diagnostics to develop MRD-based In-Vitro Diagnostic for use in ALPHA3. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

