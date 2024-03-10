Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.61.

Shares of ALHC opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

