Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $159.00 at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $178.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.75.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $118.33 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $255.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.