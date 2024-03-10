Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.07.

AKYA stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $683,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

