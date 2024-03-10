AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.AGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.81. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 67,770 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$66.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.56.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

