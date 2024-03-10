AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.81. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 67,770 shares traded.
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
