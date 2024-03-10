Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Air T has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
