Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company's stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Air T has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

