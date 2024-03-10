Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AFN. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.44.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$62.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$47.07 and a one year high of C$64.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.