Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $235.03 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $237.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.63.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

