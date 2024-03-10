Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

