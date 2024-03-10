Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

