Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.35. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.