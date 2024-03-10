Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,754,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,650,000 after buying an additional 1,091,683 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $432,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

