Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.9 %

WTRG stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.