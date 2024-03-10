Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $784,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $294.59 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,971. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

