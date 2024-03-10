Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $571.29 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

